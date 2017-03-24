|Abu Sayyaf abduct 2 vessel officials
24/03/2017 | Roy
By DAN TORIBIO Less than a day after the release of two of its captives, the Abu Sayyaf struck anew and abducted four crew members of a tugboat in waters off Sibago island in Basilan province at arou [ ... ]
|Comelec urges local officials not to meddle in barangay polls
09/03/2017 | Roy
An official of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) asked local officials not to meddle in the conduct of the Barangay polls this October. Comelec Commissioner and head of the Gender and Development [ ... ]
|A canon to rival
24/03/2017 | Roy
BEHIND THE LINES BY BOB JALDON San Jose, CA. — Relishing a superb, incomparable approval rating even at the jaws of sometimes enigmatic decisions such as the latest traffic experimental scheme [ ... ]
|Blissful 73rd birthday of Santa Ruste
16/11/2015 | Web Administrator
God-fearing and civic leader Santa Ruste celebrated her 73rd natal day last October 23 with fun, laughter, joy, and love. Close relatives and friends came and greeted her with more blessings, good hea [ ... ]
|CMZ BRA Christmas Pink Tree on display at Robinson Galleria Cebu
08/01/2016 | Web Administrator
Ciudad Medical Zamboanga (CMZ) Hospital Breast Wellness Center continues its streak of promoting breast cancer awareness nationwide. It is joining Robinsons Galleria Cebu first ever “Festival of [ ... ]